New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Digital beauty and cosmetic store brand Nykaa's owner Falguni Nayar has emerged as the wealthiest female billionaire entrepreneur of India. Yes, the news popped up after the Bloomberg Billionaires Index informed about the data.

Nykaa which began as a startup is now worth around $6.5 billion. After quitting a top position in an investment bank Falguni Nayar decided to build her own firm in 2021 which included having top cosmetic and grooming brands in one place. And later the startup went on to become one of the leading brands of online shopping in India which offers a plethora of makeup products ranging right from lipsticks to skincare and grooming to haircare. Apart from that, the app also offers a lot of content in terms of makeup tutorials, Bollywood celebrity-promotional videos and more.

As per Nykaa's filing, the sales of the company in March went up to 35% that is to $330 million. Nykaa has turned out to be one of the most successful startups in the last few years. Talking about the stocks, the initial public offering was priced at the top end of marketed range which rose $722 million. And as of Mumbai 10:36 am, the stock was up 78%.

Meanwhile, Nykaa recently announced the acquisition of an Indian skincare brand named Dot & Key. This is the first D2C (direct to consumer) beauty brand acquired by the platform and following this investment by the brand, Dot & Key will join Nykaa's stable of owned brands.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal