New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Centre on Saturday released the State Business Reform Action Plan 2019 Ranking, which was topped by Andhra Pradesh, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Telangana. The Business Reform Action Plan is part of government's efforts to improve India's ranking in Ease of Doing Business to attract foreign investors. During the virtual event, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also laid down the government's plan to revive the economy and improve manufacturing in the country.





Speaking at the event, Goyal informed that the central government is working with states on "One Product One District" programme under which every district across the country will manufacture its own product of excellence.





"Minister of Commerce & Industry is working with states on a One Product One District programme, we will soon be unveiling a programme where every district in the country will be focussing its energies on the outreach of their own products of excellence," the Union minister said.





Goyal said that the Minister of Commerce and Industry has already identified 24 such products and expressed hopes to add Rs 20 lakh crores manufacturing output in the next five years. He said that the move will help India expand its economic activity and create jobs for its youth.

"We've identified 24 products in partnership with industry, we are confident of adding at least Rs 20 lakh crores manufacturing output in next 5 years, it'll create jobs, expand economic activity and will lead the way towards India's rightful place," he added.