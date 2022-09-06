Onam 2022: Banks To Remain Shut On September 7 Or 8? Details Here

The month of September will see a total of eight bank holidays across India excluding the weekend holidays on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.

It should be noted that the banks in the country follow the gazetted holidays. It means that all banks remain closed on public holidays and some banks are shut on regional festivals and holidays.

Meanwhile, since the festival of Onam and Thiruvonam falls on Wednesday and Thursday, many people are confused that whether banks will observe a holiday on September 7 or September 8.

As there are many different occasions when the banks in different regions and areas will witness holidays, banks in Kerala will remain closed to mark the festival of Onam. Following is a list of bank holidays that will be observed in Kerala. Check the list:

September 7 - First Onam - Kochi, Thiruvanthapuram

September 8 - Thiruvonam - Kochi, Thiruvanthapuram

September 10 - Sree Naravana Guru Javanthi- Kochi, Thiruvanthapuram

September 21 - Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day- Kochi, Thiruvanthapuram

However, there are other holidays too, when the banks in September will not work.

Here Is The List:

September 9 - Indrajatra (Gangtok)

September 10 - Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day (Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram)

September 26 - Navtatri Sthapna/Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi (Jaipur, Imphal)

Apart from these, there are five weekend holidays in the month of September, which will be observed across the country.

Check The List:

September 10 - Second Saturday

September 11 - Second Sunday

September 18 - Third Sunday

September 24 - Fourth Saturday

September 25 - Fourth Sunday

It must be noted that while the regional holidays differ, banks across the country will have seven-weekend leaves.

According to the Reserve Bank of India, the banks observe holidays under three categories:

1. Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act

2. Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday

3. Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Meanwhile, people are advised that in case they are planning some bank-related work, they must check the list of holidays to avoid any problems. Also, customers can easily avail banking services like online banking, net banking, and ATM.