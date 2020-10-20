Nykaa Festive Sale: If you are running out of the makeup, it is a great time to grab exciting deals at Nykaa Festive Sale 2020. Read on to know the discounts, offers and other details.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Running out of makeup stuff due to coronavirus lockdown? With a collection of top brands products, Nykaa has brought up to 40 per cent off during its Festive Sale. With so many covetable and exuberant makeup products on Nyka's shelf, it's hard not to order them all at once. So, grab this amazing opportunity and buy your favourite products now. A week-long sale, which was started on October 18, brought all top brands like Lakme, Maybelline New York and Colorbar on board.

The sale has already begun on the official website of Nykaa. This mega-sale will be concluded on October 22. Below are the five best deals that we have hand picked for you.

1. Maybelline Fit Me Range: To keep your makeup as real as possible, Maybelline Fit Me Range products are available at a 40 per cent discount on Nykaa. Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte + Poreless Powder - 330 Powder Toffee is now available at Rs 288. The actual price of this product is Rs 480. So hurry up and grab this amazing sale.

2. Masaba Nail Polish: To give happiness of a bright sunny day, Nyka's Masaba Nail Enamel range has brought amazing discounts. Get Nykaa Matte Nail Enamel Polish - Royal Amethyst 117 at Rs159 and enjoy 20 per cent off. Nykaa's Matt Nail Enamel is available in 38 different shades.

3. L'Oreal Paris: To give you matt finish and royal look, Nykaa has brought 40 per cent off at L'Oreal Paris Color Riche Moist Matte Lipstick - 243 Sweet Liqueur. It is now available at Rs 450. So, hurry up and score this great deal. A gorgeous soft matte finish and long-lasting texture will give you perfect shade in one stroke.

4. Lakme Eye Shadow Pallete: From Smokeyglam to Sundowner, Lakme Absolutely Eye Shadow Palletes are now available at 40 per cent discount at Nykaa's book. Check out this berrilicious cocktail of peppy colors.

5. Colorbar: A powder blush with a lightweight, silky texture is now available at Nykaa Festive Sale. Colorbar Cheekillusion Blush - 013 Rosey Peach costs Rs 540 after discount. This long-lasting and smudge-proof is now available in 8 different shades.

To order these products, customers can visit Nykaa. Alternatively, to order a specific product at the same discount, the customer can simply google it with a product ID. It has to be noticed, the sale will end in two days.

Posted By: Srishti Goel