New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Nuvoco Vistas Corporation is going to finalise the IPO share allotment today, August 17 after a successfully closing of its public issue last week. Those who wish to bid for the Nuvoco Vistas IPO are advised to check their official IPO application status online either by logging in at the BSE website at bseindia.com or at the official registrar's website at linkintime.co.in.

Here's how you can check the status online:

First visit BSE website at bseindia.com

Then select Equity and Issue Name (Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited).

Next enter your application number and PAN number.

Finally, click on the Search button to know the application status.

Once you click on it, your Nuvoco Vistas IPO allotment status will be available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

To check the allotment status on the IPO register's website follow these steps:

First visit the official registrar's website at linkintime.co.in.

Then select company name (Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited - IPO).

Next enter either PAN, application number or DP Client ID.

Finally, click on the Search button to know whether the shares were allotted to you or not.

After this, your Nuvoco Vistas IPO allotment status will be available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation will start the refund process on August 18 while equity shares will be credited to demat accounts of allottees on August 20. The shares of the company will start trading on both BSE and NSE on August 23. Nuvoco Vistas's IPO has managed to sail through on the last day during August 9-11. At present, shares of Nuvoco are trading at a premium of Rs 5-10 or 0.9-1.8 per cent over the issue price of Rs 570 per share according to the IPO Watch and IPO Central data.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma