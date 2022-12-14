NTPC To Raise Rs 500 Crore via Non-Convertible Debentures

NTPC is one of the eleven Central Public Sector Enterprises that have been accorded the title of Maharatna.

MAHARATNA NTPC will raise Rs 500 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement on Friday.

"NTPC has decided to issue unsecured non-convertible debentures of Rs 500 crore on December 16, 2022, through private placement at a coupon of 7.44 per cent per annum with a door to door maturity of 10 years 3 months 30 days on April 15, 2033," a BSE filing stated.

The proceeds will be utilized for, inter alia, funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes, it stated.

The debentures are proposed to be listed on BSE. Debenture Trust Deed will be duly executed as per the requirements of and within the period of time prescribed under the Companies Act and rules specified therein.

NCDs are those that cannot be converted into shares or equities. NCD interest rates depend on the company issuing the NCD.

These debentures are being issued under the recommendation of board resolution dated July 29, 2022 and subsequent approval obtained through shareholders' resolution dated August 30, 2022.

NTPC had announced earlier this month that it recorded a 48 per cent growth in coal mining output at 12.24 million metric tonnes for April-November 2022 compared to the same period a year ago.

The state-owned company currently produces 25 billion units of electricity per month, making it the largest power company in India while contributing to over 25 per cent of total power generation. It operates 55 power stations, of which 24 are powered by coal energy.

This is the first issue of debentures under the mentioned approval, the filing stated. On the National Stock Exchange, NTPC shares closed at Rs 171.50, up 1.36 per cent. At the same time, debentures it had allotted in 2015 were trading at Rs 13.52 (up 0.30 per cent). Their paid-up value was Rs 12.50.