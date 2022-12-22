NTPC Partners With GE Power India For R&D To Reduce Carbon Emissions

State-run NTPC has achieved many milestones this quarter, including growth in power generation and record operational reneweable energy capacity.

NTPC LTD said on Thursday that it has signed an agreement with GE Power India Limited to reduce carbon emissions from its coal-fired units.

The agreement aims at partnering on researching, developing and engineering technologies that will enable NTPC to reduce the amount of coal fired at its units and gradually replace them by co-firing carbonaceous and non-carbonaceous elements, the power giant said in a statement.

Carbonaceous elements include methanol, carbon-neutral fuel, agri-waste and biomass, while non-carbonaceous elements are like ammonia.

"NTPC Limited and GE Power India Limited sign MoU to reduce carbon intensity from NTPC's coal-fired units. This is a first-of-a-kind step for coal fleet decarbonisation in the country," the statement said.

The collaboration is to support NTPC in co-firing biomass pellets up to 100 per cent gradually as well as enabling the co-firing of methanol.

Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya, Director of Projects, NTPC Limited, said: "We are looking forward to working with GE Power India Limited as NTPC intends to minimise the carbon footprint of our 57 GW coal-based units."

On Tuesday, NTPC Group, which includes joint ventures and arms, said that including joint ventures and arms crossed 3GW of operational renewable energy (RE) capacity.

It achieved this milestone with the commissioning of the first part capacity of 100 MW out of 300 MW Nokhra Solar PV Project at Bikaner, Rajasthan from 00:00 hours of December 20, 2022, according to a company statement.

NTPC now has 36 operational RE projects spread across 12 states with a cumulative capacity of 3,094 MW.

However, the company’s shares slipped 1.40 per cent to Rs 165.70 apiece on Thursday. This is Rs 17.10 shy of its 52-week high of Rs 182.80, which the company achieved on November 1.

NTPC was also in the news for all the wrong reasons when the Jharkhand State Government held the head of NTPC guilty of illegal mining in the Pankri-Barwadih Coal Project area.

(With inputs from PTI)