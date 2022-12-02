NTPC Coal Mining Output Rises 48 Per Cent To 12.24 MMT in April-November

STATE-OWNED power giant NTPC said on Friday, December 2 that it recorded a 48 per cent growth in coal mining output at 12.24 million metric tonnes for April-November 2022 compared to the same period a year ago.

A statement issued by the company said that NTPC had recorded 8.27 million metric tonnes (MMT) of coal production in the same period for 2021.

The four operational coal mines, namely Pakri-Barwadih, Chatti Bariatu (both in Jharkhand), Dulanga (Odisha) and Talaipalli (Chhattisgarh) combinedly realised the highest ever monthly coal production – 2.047 million metric tonnes – in November. This is a record since their inception.

The Pakri-Barwadih coal mine has also achieved the highest-ever coal production for a single month of 1.224 million metric tonnes since its commencement. So far, the captive mines (mines that are leased to the owner/promoter of a processing industry for the sole purpose of supplying raw material to that industry) have delivered 58.42 MMT of coal to more than 22 power plants of NTPC, the company stated.

The Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise added that it has also attained the highest-ever monthly overburden removal of 83.49 lakh cubic metres along with this coal production.

After the in-house development of e-SMP (Digital Safety Management Plan) and its successful implementation in all the coal mines of NTPC, projects like an integrated coal management system and a “safety mobile app” are in the pipeline.

NTPC currently produces 25 billion units of electricity per month, making it the largest power company in India while contributing to over 25 per cent of total power generation. It operates 55 power stations, of which 24 are powered by coal energy.

