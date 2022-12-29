NPS Partial Withdrawal Rule Ammended Effective January 1; Learn How To Apply For Premature Withdrawals

MAKING a partial withdrawal through self-declaration from the National Pension System (NPS) will no longer be allowed for central/state government employees and central/state autonomous bodies starting January 1, 2023. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority announced that all beneficiaries of the scheme will have to submit their withdrawal requests as applications for partial withdrawal through their associated nodal offices.

Partial withdrawals under NPS through self-declaration for the benefit of subscribers were allowed as a special dispensation to cope with the Covid pandemic for subscribers' interest and to ease the burden of nodal officers from verification and authorisation.

NPS allows subscribers to withdraw before maturity or prematurely only after the completion of three years. The withdrawal amount cannot exceed 25 per cent of the total contributions.

Moreover, withdrawal is allowed only for specified reasons, like higher education of children, the marriage of children, the purchase/construction of a residential house (in specified conditions), and for the treatment of critical illnesses.

During the entire tenure of subscription under NPS, a subscriber can make such partial withdrawals for a total of three times. Depending on the amount invested, Once subscribers attain the age of 60, they can receive a certain amount (40 per cent to 60 per cent of the total fund) in one go. The remaining amount can be drawn as a pension.

A voluntary scheme that seeks to inculcate the habit of saving for retirement among citizens, the first minimum deposit for NPS is only Rs 500. NPS offers tax benefits over and above Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. You can also click here to register for NPS and know more about the guidelines.

The National Pension System Trust is a specialised division of Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority which is under the jurisdiction of Ministry of Finance of the Government of India. As of 2021, it had over Rs 6 lakh crore assets under management.