Now You Need To Update Your Aadhaar Biometrics Every 10 Years | Details Here

THE UNIQUE Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will now ask Aadhaar card users to update their biometric details after every ten years.

Currently, children between the age of five and fifteen years are needed to update their biometrics for Aadhaar.

"UIDAI will encourage people to update their biometrics, demographics, etc once in 10 years. Over time, it will push people to update their Aadhaar. Once a person is over a certain age, say 70 years, then it will not be required," an official said, as quoted by the news agency PTI.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has enrolled almost all adults in the country, barring a small percentage of people in Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Ladakh.

"Enrolment started late in Meghalaya because of the NRC (National Register of Citizens) issue. In Nagaland and Ladakh, some of the remote areas are left to be covered."

"Aadhaar saturation level among adult residents is now near universal and overall saturation level is 93.65 per cent. Total fresh enrolment in August was only 24.2 lakhs," the official added.

Aadhar Card is one of the most important identity proofs issued by the UIDAI on behalf of the Government of India. Along with all the information of a citizen, it also contains a unique 12-digit Aadhaar number. An individual must enroll to get this number irrespective of age and gender.

The Aadhaar card includes details like the name, date of birth, address, etc., and their biometric information like their fingerprints and iris scans at the time of enrolment.

Meanwhile, UIDAI has over 50, 000 enrolment centers and is in the process of onboarding 1.5 lakh postmen who will initially update the mobile numbers and addresses of Aadhaar holders.

Earlier on August 15, UIDAI had said that it has enrolled d more than 79 lakh children in the 0 - 5 age group during the first four months (April – July) of the current financial year.

"This is part of a renewed effort to reach out to more children in the 0-5 age group under the Bal Aadhaar initiative and help parents and children avail multiple benefits. While 2.64 crore children in the 0-5 age group had Bal Aadhaar by the end of 31 March 2022, this number has increased to 3.43 crore by the end of July 2022," mentioned UIDAI on its official website.

(With agency inputs)