New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents for all Indian citizens. The document is required in every official work. Whether it is getting a loan or buying a car, the documents is a must-have at every place. Recently, the Aadhaar issuing body, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has announced a facility that will allow one person to order an Aadhaar PVC card for the whole family using just one mobile number.

“You can use any mobile number to receive OTP for authentication, regardless of the registered mobile number with your Aadhaar. So, one person can order Aadhaar PVC cards online for the whole family,” the UIDAI said in a Twitter post recently.

What is PVC Card?

The Aadhar issuing body, UIDAI, has launched a service of printing the Aadhaar details on PVC card that contains security features.

"Order Aadhaar PVC Card is a new service launched by UIDAI which facilitates the Aadhaar holder to get their Aadhaar details printed on PVC card by paying nominal charges. Residents who do not have registered mobile numbers can also order using Non-Registered/Alternate Mobile Number," the UIDAI says on its website.

If you also want to order Aadhaar PVC for the whole family from just one mobile number, here is a step-by-step procedure :

Step 1: Go to the official website -- uidai.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the option of 'Order Aadhaar PVC Card' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, you have to enter a 12-digit Aadhaar number or 28-digit enrolment ID

Step 4: Enter the captcha code

Step 5: Now click on the check box next to ‘My mobile number is not registered’

Step 6: Now, you have to enter the mobile number and click on ‘Send OTP'

Step 7: Now, accept all the terms and conditions

Step 8: Click on submit in order to complete OTP verification

Step 9: Now you have to make a payment of Rs 50

Step 10: Now, select the mode of payment on the payment gateway

Step 11: Now, you will get a receipt with a digital signature once the payment is done successfully.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen