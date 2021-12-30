New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Retirement fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has asked all the Provident Fund account holders to file their e-nomination at the earliest. It should be noted that earlier the last date for filling the e-nomination for PF account holders was kept as 31st December. However, now the body has said that members can e-file nominations beyond December 31, 2021.

Taking to Twitter, EPFO said, "No deadline has been fixed for filing e-nominations as of now." Back on September 12, 2019, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) released a circular and announced that it had introduced an e-nomination facility, which can be availed from the EPFO's member Sewa portal.

It should be noted that rules of nomination in EPF and EPS (Employees' Pension Scheme) accounts are different. Only defined members of the family can be nominated in the EPF account, as per the EPF Act. One should file the nomination for PF on time as in the event of the untimely death of the account holder, the nominated member of the family can avail the benefits of the EPFO account.

Apart from that, members of the EPF have the facility to make changes in their EPF nominations online. The member is not required to seek this from his or her employer, instead, they can make changes through the EPFO UAN portal.

Many account holders faced glitches on the official website a few days before the deadline to file the e-nomination, as the page was not loading and going very slow.

According to the latest payroll data, the EPFO has added 12.73 lakh net subscribers in the month of October. This registered an increase of 10.22 per cent compared to the same month last year.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen