New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In a bid to make life easier for people, the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) and Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) have come up with an arrangement that will allow postmen to update the mobile number of Aadhaar cardholders just at the comfort of their doorsteps.



Sharing the information, the India Post Payments Bank tweeted, "Get your mobile number updated in your Aadhaar with the help of local postman / Gramin Dak Sevak."



People can avail this service through a network of 650 India Post Payments Bank, 1.46 lakh postmen, and Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS).



"The mobile update service of UIDAI through the ubiquitous and accessible network of post offices, postmen, and GDS will help in actualising IPPB's vision of serving the underserved and unbanked areas, and bridging the digital divide," said IPPB Managing Director and chief executive officer (CEO) J Venkatramu in a statement.



An Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents for an Indian citizen. It is a biometric document that is responsible for storing an individual's personal details in a government database.



People, who have linked their Aadhaar card with their mobile number, can also take advantage of different facilities like updating name, date of birth, gender, and address in the Aadhaar card online. Apart from that, with the help of this essential document, people can also enrol themselves in government welfare schemes.



Benefits like getting a ration card, taking RTO services for driving license, EPFO related services, and e-filing of income tax can also be availed with the help of an Aadhaar card.

