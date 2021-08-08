An arrangement is made by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) which will allow postmen to update mobile numbers of Aadhaar cardholders in the comfort of their house.

Aadhaar card is one of the most essential documents for an individual which is required in every legal work. Now one can easily update their mobile numbers on their Aadhaar card just at their doorstep with the help of a postman.

An arrangement is made by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) which will allow postmen to update mobile numbers of Aadhaar cardholders in the comfort of their house.

The Ministry of Communications said in a tweet, “Now a resident Aadhaar holder can get his mobile number updated in Aadhaar by the postman at his doorstep. IPPB Online launched a service for updating mobile numbers in Aadhaar as a Registrar for UIDAI.”

People can avail of these services through 650 India Post Payments Bank networks which have been established across the country. Along with that 1.46 lakh postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) will now be providing a number of bank services where smartphones and biometric devices have been equipped

UIDAI CEO Saurabh Garg said, "UIDAI in its constant endeavor to ease Aadhaar related services has brought in mobile update service at the doorsteps of residents through IPPB via Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks. It will immensely help the residents as once their mobile is updated in Aadhaar, they can avail a number of UIDAI's online update facilities."

In a statement on Tuesday, IPPB Managing Director and CEO J Venkatramu said, “The mobile update service of UIDAI through the ubiquitous and accessible network of post offices, postmen and GDS will help in actualising IPPB’s vision of serving the underserved and unbanked areas, and bridging the digital divide.”

According to the current rule if a person wishes to update their mobile number in Aadhaar card they have to fill a form and pay the necessary amount at Aadhar Seva Kendra.

IPPB is not only providing the mobile update service but soon with the help of their network, they will also sanction the child enrolment services. India Post Payments Bank has also guaranteed that through a great infrastructure of postmen/ Gramin Dak Sevaks, all the Aadhaar services will soon be ready to roll out in various branches and districts.

