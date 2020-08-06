Now in a piece of good news for the people, the government of India has removed the need for any documents needed to open a pension account.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Pension is one of the most important things a person have in his old age. People who are employed in government offices mainly receive a pension after retirement. Many private entities also offer pensions to their employees now. Thus having a pension account can be very useful for a person.

However, most of the people know the importance of pension, but do not try to open a pension account just because of the many documents needed to open the account, making it a difficult task.

Now in a piece of good news for the people, the government of India has removed the need for any documents needed to open a pension account. Now a pension account can be opened by just showing the Aadhaar Card. The information was released by the Pension Fund Regulator of the Government of India, which runs the National Pension Scheme (NPS).

According to the pension fund regulator, now anyone can open a pension account by showing an offline Aadhaar card. The good thing is that even a photocopy of the Aadhaar card will not be required for this.

The account can be opened by showing a hard copy of the Aadhaar card or photo of it in mobile. The pension account holder will have to go to the UIDAI website and download the password-protected Aadhaar XML file through E-NPS.

What is NPS, Who Can Open Account?

The National Pension System (NPS) is a government retirement saving pension scheme, implemented by the central government on 1 January 2004. Initially, it was only for government employees, but after 2009 it was also opened for the private sector.

Now any employee working in government, as well as the private sector, can open pension account. Earlier the age limit was 60 years, which has now been increased to 65 years. An employee can withdraw a portion of this deposit after retirement.

Even during the lockdown, the government has given many facilities for the withdrawal of funds from NPS accounts. The government claims that it is today the world's least expensive pension scheme.

Posted By: Talib Khan