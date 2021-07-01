Earlier Aadhar was only available in only Hindi and English. However, the UIDIA has now given a facility of getting your Aadhar card in 13 regional languages. The option of changing the language of your Aadhar can be done online, offline, and through the post

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Aadhaar card has become one of the most essential documents in one's life as it is being used as the person's identity proof across the country. The document is needed in every official and government work these days. Earlier Aadhar was only available in only Hindi and English. However, the UIDIA has now given a facility of getting your Aadhar card in 13 regional languages. The option of changing the language of your Aadhar can be done online, offline, and through the post.

Follow these steps to change the language of your Aadhar Card:



Step 1: Visit the official website: https://uidai.gov.in/ and login there.

Step 2: You will find the Update Aadhaar section, click on Update Demographic Data Online

Step 3: After clicking on Update Demographic Data Online, it will land you on the Aadhar Self Service Update Portal

Step 4: Once the portal is open, fill in the 12 digits Aadhaar number and the security code also known as ‘captcha’

Step 5: After you fill in all the necessary details, click on Send One Time Password (OTP)

Step 6: On your registered mobile number you will receive a 6 digit OTP, enter the OTP, and click on the login button

Step 7: Once you log in click on the Update Demographics data button

Step 8: A page will open, which will have all the Demographics data. Now you have to select your preferred regional language in which you want your Aadhaar.

Step 9: Follow the next procedure to update demographics and submit your application. Make sure your name is pronounced correctly in the local language you have

selected.

Step 10: If you think any of the data needs a correction whether spelling, name, and address then you can do it there and click the preview button to check that all the information is given correctly.

Step 11: Once this is done, you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number

Step 12: Submit the required scanned copy of the documents along with the proof for verification

Once you have completed the entire procedure, the updating process of language may take 1-3 weeks to get completed.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen