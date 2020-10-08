The Amazon India has decided to partner with IRCTC to offer train tickets booking service to its users on its Android and iOS apps.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In what might help thousands of rail passengers across the country, the Amazon India has decided to partner with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to offer train tickets booking service on its Android and iOS apps.

In a statement, the E-commerce website said that the passengers, who will book train tickets under the Amazon Pay tab in the app, will get a cashback of up to Rs 100 on their first train ticket.

The company has also said that those passengers who are a member of the Amazon Prime will get up to 12 per cent off your first booking. However, it should be noted that the offer is valid only for a certain period.

"For the introductory period, Amazon.in has waived off service and payment gateway transaction charges. With this launch, Amazon Pay adds another travel category, thereby offering its customers a one-stop-shop for booking flights, bus and train tickets," Amazon India said in a statement.

The Amazon has said that this feature will also allow the users check their seat and quota availability across all train classes, noting that service and payment gateway transaction charges have also been waived off for "introductory period".

The passengers will also be able to check PNR status, said Amazon India, adding that customers will get an instant refund in case of cancellations if they book tickets from its app.

"We are excited to partner with IRCTC and move another step forward in making life easy and convenient for our customers. Last year, we launched flights and bus ticket booking on Amazon," said Amazon Pay director Vikas Bansal.

"With the facility to book reserved train tickets on our platform, we are enabling travel across any mode preferred by customers. Over the course of time, the Amazon app has become the one-stop destination for shopping and payment of several other use cases. Customers love the convenience we offer of shopping and paying - all in one single app," he added.

Here's how you can book your tickets via Amazon Pay:

Step 1) Open your Amazon app and go to the Amazon Pay tab

Step 2) Select the trains and travel category

Step 3) Put your desired destination and travel dates

Step 4) Select the suitable train

Step 5) Now make the payment. You can either pay Amazon Pay Balance or opt for any other digital payment method

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma