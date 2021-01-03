LPG Gas Booking: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the facility and said that costumers will now be able to book an LPG cylinder by giving a missed call to 8454955555.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Booking a non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders for Indane Gas consumers is going to get much easier now as the central government has now launched a missed call facility for it.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the facility and said that costumers will now be able to book an LPG cylinder by giving a missed call to 8454955555.

"In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a Digital India, these consumer-centric initiatives will make LPG refill booking and new connection registration more convenient and free of cost. This will benefit consumers, especially the elderly and those from rural areas," he said.

While launching the facility, Pradhan said that it will help lakhs of old age customers and those who are not adept with the IVRS.

Also Read -- LPG Cylinder Rates: Cooking gas price hiked by Rs 17; here's how much you'll have to pay for a cylinder now

The Union Minister further said the country has travelled a long way in LPG. The LPG connections given out in six decades prior to 2014 were about 13 crore and in the last six years, the same has been expanded to 30 crore.

Pradhan on Saturday had also flagged off the dispatch of the first load of XP100 from the country's oldest operating refinery in Assam's Digboi and said that the fuel is of world-class quality which would enhance the efficiency of high-speed cars.

"XP 100 was rolled out in 7 more cities today- Bhubaneswar, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi and Kolkata. Earlier in the 1st phase XP 100 was launched in 10 cities, including in Delhi. This is one more step towards our efforts to improve ease-of-living for citizens," he said.

You can also book LPG gas cylinders via WhatsApp, SMS!

Meanwhile, you can also book LPG gas cylinders via WhatsApp and SMS if Whatsapp. For booking a cylinder via Whatsapp, you would need to type REFILL and send to 7588888824 on WhatsApp.

On the other hand, for booking cylinder via SMS, you would need to send a message IOC to your distributor's telephone number from your registered mobile number.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma