'Nothing But Gambling': RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Seeks Ban On Cryptocurrencies

SHAKTIKANTA Das, the Reserve Bank governor, repeated his call for a ban on cryptocurrencies on Friday, saying that these are "nothing but gambling" and their perceived "value is nothing but make-believe." The RBI recently launched its own digital currency, in the form of e-rupee, on a pilot mode, first for wholesale in October last year and then for retail customers after a month.

Das, speaking at a Business Today event, reiterated the need for an outright ban on cryptos, saying that there is no underlying value in them.

"Every asset, every financial product has to have some underlying (value) but in the case of crypto there is no underlying… not even a tulip…and the increase in the market price of cryptos, is based on make-believe. So anything without any underlying, whose value is dependent entirely on make-believe, is nothing but 100 per cent speculation or to put it very bluntly, it is gambling," the governor said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

"Since we don’t allow gambling in our country, and if you want to allow gambling, treat it as gambling and lay down the rules for gambling. But crypto is not a financial product," Das asserted.

He claims that legalising cryptos will lead to more dollarization of the economy and that the argument that cryptos are financial assets is flawed.

Asked about the safety and security of banking from increased digitization of payments, Das said that the banks need to ensure that they are not being swallowed by big tech companies, which control most of the digital transactions today.

"Issues of data privacy and issues of robustness of the tech infrastructure of banks have to be the focus of banks. Since many banks are actively engaged with many big tech, their challenge is to ensure that this should not lead to a situation where banks are swallowed up by the big tech. Banks should take their own decisions and not to be allowed to be dominated by big tech," Das said.