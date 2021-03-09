If you are wondering about the process to link Aadhaar with LPG connection, we are here for your help. You can do it through online and offline modes, check out the step-by-step guide.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Since its inception, Aadhaar Card has become an essential part of our life. From being an identity proof to helping in availing of several schemes and subsidies provided by the government, Aadhaar card plays a crucial role in our day-to-day life. The Aadhaar can also provide you subsidiary amount on the LPG connection. The Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme of government provides a subsidy amount on the cylinder that gets directly credited to the consumer's bank account, and for that, a consumer needs to link his/her Aaadhar with their LPG connection.

Now, if you are wondering about the process to link Aadhaar with LPG connection, we are here for your help. You can do it through online and offline modes. The options available to link Aadhaar with LPG connection are through IVRS, SMS, directly through the website, or by just a phone call.

How to link Aadhaar with LPG connection online?

Step 1: The consumer needs to visit the website--rasf.uidai.gov.in/seeding/User/ResidentSelfSeedingpds.aspx.

Step 2: Now, the consumer needs to fill the asked details on the website.

Step 3: Once you are done with this process, the consumer needs to select the option of benefit type as LPG, and there you will be able to see the option of BPCL for Bharat Gas Connection and IOCL for Indane Gas Connection, and many others, now you need to click on the name of your connection.

Step 4: Now, you will be able to see the option of distributor name and you need to enter the asked details. You will also need to enter your LPG consumer number.

Step 5: Now, enter your email address, mobile number, Aadhaar number, and click on the submit option.

Step 6: You will now receive an OTP on your phone number, enter the OTP.

Step 7: Once you are done with this process, your details will now be verified by the official authority and you will receive a notification on your registered mobile number.

How to link Aadhaar with LPG connection through SMS?

In this, you need to register your number with your LPG distributor and now you need to send an SMS to the service provider regarding the linking of Aadhaar, and you are done.

How to link Aadhaar with LPG connection through IVRS?

In this process, you need to go to the official website of your LPG service provider. You will now find an option of Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). To be noted, every district has a different IVRS, and the consumers can get the number through the details provided by the company.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma