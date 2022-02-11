New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the imposition of tax on digital assets should not be seen as a precursor of legalization of cryptocurrencies. Replying to the general discussion on Union Budget 2022-23 in Rajya Sabha, the Finance Minister said, "I am not going to legalize it or ban it at this stage. Banning or not banning will come subsequently when consultations give me input."

In the Union Budget 2022-23 presented on February 1, the Finance Minister proposed to impose 30 per cent tax on income from the transfer of any virtual digital assets.

Sitharaman had also announced the imposition of 1 per cent TDS on payment made in relation to the transfer of virtual digital assets. The move aims to capture the transaction details in digital currency.

Various market analysts saw the imposition of taxeson digital assets as a precursor of legalization of cryptocurrencies.

However, the Finance Minister clarified that the government has taken a decision to tax the profit emanating from cryptocurrencies transactions but no decision has yet been taken on regulation or legality of it.

Earlier, speaking to reporters on Thursday post the Monetary Polciy announcements, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das had said that "private cryptocurrencies are a big threat to India's financial and macroeconomic stability, along with RBI's ability to deal with the same."

"I think it is my duty to tell investors that what they are investing in cryptocurrencies, they should keep in mind that they are investing at their own risk. They should keep in mind that these cryptocurrencies have no underlying asset,” he said.

Prior to this, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in December last year had said that regulating cryptocurrency requires collective effort as the technology is constantly evolving and changing.

“The regulation both executive and legislative only doing catching up with technology. They can never be on top of it because the technology is constantly evolving and changing," Nirmala Sitharaman had said in an event.

“To regulate it, will have to be a collective effort,” she had said.

(With inputs from ANI)

