Nirmala Sitharaman Sixth Finance Minister To Present Union Budget Five Times In A Row

THE UNION finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, will present the Union budget today. She is the sixth minister in independent India to present five budgets in a row, joining the ranks of veteran political leaders such as Manmohan Singh, Arun Jaitley, and P. Chidambaram.

Sitharaman's budget for the fiscal year beginning April 20, 2023, is her fifth consecutive budget since 2019. She was chosen as the finance minister of the Modi cabinet after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the majority of seats in 2019 for the second time.

The other ministers who have presented five straight annual financial statements include Arun Jaitley, P. Chidambaram, Yashwant Sinha, Manmohan Singh, and Morarji Desai.

Jaitley, after taking charge of the finance ministry in the Modi government in 2014, presented five budgets in a row, from 2014–15 to 2018–19. He also ended the colonial-era tradition of presenting the budget on the last working day of February, making it the first of the month.

The interim budget, or vote on account, for 2019–20 was presented by Piyush Goyal, who was holding the additional charge of the ministry due to the ill health of Arun Jaitley.

Nirmala Sitharaman was given the Finance portfolio after the 2019 general elections in the Modi 2.0 government.

Since Nirmala Sitharaman assumed the charge of finance minister, India has battled various tough situations that have impacted the financial position of the country, including the Covid pandemic.

Sitharaman became the second woman after Indira Gandhi to present the budget. Indira presented the budget for the financial year 1970–71. She also did away with the traditional budget briefcase and instead went for a "bahi-khata" with the National Emblem to carry the speech and other documents to the parliament for the budget speech.

Congress leader P Chidambaram had presented five budgets during the UPA government in a row from 2004-05 to 2008-09.

Yashwant Sinha, during the BJP-led Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, presented the interim and final budgets for 1998–99. After the 1999 general elections, he also presented four budgets, from 1999-2000 to 2002-03. During his tenure as finance minister, the timing for the budget was changed to 11 a.m. from 5 p.m.

Manmohan Singh, during the Narasimha Rao government, presented budgets from 1991–92 to 1995–96.

Morarji Desai, who presented the budget 10 times, the most by any finance minister, had presented five of them in a row. The five annual budgets were presented from 1959–60 to 1963–64 during his stint as Finance Minister.