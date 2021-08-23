National Monetisation Pipeline is a four-year plan for those infrastructure assets that the government plans to monetise for generating funds. Mainly brownfield infrastructure assets have been earmarked by the Centre for NMP.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday (August 23) launched the National Monetisation Pipeline in Delhi. It is a four-year pipeline for those infrastructure assets that the government plans to monetise for generating funds. Mainly brownfield infrastructure assets have been earmarked by the Centre for NMP. It has been designed to attract more investors to the country and encourage alternative financing for infrastructure assets.

"National Monetization Pipeline talks about brownfield assets where investment is already being made, where there are assets either languishing or not fully monetized or under-utilized," Nirmala Sitaraman said.

"By bringing in private participation, we are going to monetize it (assets) better and with whatever resource that you obtained by monetization, you are able to put in for further investment into infrastructure building," she added.

Clearing doubts, Sitaraman also mentioned that the ownership of assets remains with the government. There will be a mandatory hand back even if the assets are being monetised. The private sector partners will have to give it back to the government after a certain time. In this sense, the Centre is not selling away the lands? but using them for better financing of infrastructure.

Further, Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog Rajiv Kumar and CEO Amitabh Kant were also present at the event. Kumar said that the present government is committed to making greater opportunities available for the private sector participation including in infrastructure. "Infrastructure has huge multiplier effects. This is the next step in mobilising private capital for the development of infrastructure," Kumar said.

The National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) estimates aggregate monetization potential of Rs 6 lakh crores through core assets of the Central Government, over a 4-year period, from FY 2022 to FY 2025.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha