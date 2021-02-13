Parliament Budget Session: Addressing the Lok Sabha over Union Budget 2021, Sitharaman once again asserted that the Centre has taken steps for the rural sector of India and is not working for the "damaads or crony capitalists".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday attacked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his 'hum do hamare do' jibe at the Centre and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government "consistently believed in India, didn't borrow anything to give a hybrid".

Addressing the Lok Sabha over Union Budget 2021, Sitharaman once again asserted that the Centre has taken steps for the rural sector of India and is not working for the "damaads or crony capitalists" and attacked the opposition of misleading farmers over the three agricultural laws.

"Where are the cronies? They're hiding probably in the shadow of that party which has been rejected by the people. The shadows who were invited to even develop a port. They invited, no open tenders, no global tenders," Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman also asserted that Union Budget 2021 will help in making India 'Aatmanirbhar' and said that reforms taken by the Centre will lay the path for making India one of the top economies of the world. She also attacked the opposition for its jibe at Centre over the allocation to the defence sector and said that the government is not hiding anything.

"Stimulus plus reforms - an opportunity has been taken out of the pandemic situation. A challenging situation like pandemic didn't deter the government from taking up reforms that are going to be necessary for sustaining long term growth for this country," Sitharaman said.

"This Budget draws from the experience of the PM when he was CM - on the ground in Gujarat, seen so many revivals happening at a time when the license quota raj was going away post-1991 and then based on that experience, commitment to reform was blended into this Budget," she added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma