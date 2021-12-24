New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: New Year is just around the corner, and with that, it brings an atmosphere of happiness and new beginnings. Every time ahead of New Year, various e-commerce website comes with bumper discounts on a range of products for their customers. This is definitely the best time for one to shop online as they will get the best discounts and deals on their favourite brands.

If you are also planning to shop something online and are waiting for the bumper discounts, then this is the right time. In this article, we have curated a list of the e-commerce websites that are providing exciting deals and discounts to people on the occasion of New Year.

1. Myntra - Year-End Sale

Myntra, which is one of the biggest e-commerce websites in India, will start its year-end sale from December 25th to 29th. As per the details provided on the website, people can avail 40 to 80 per cent discounts on clothing and accessories. Apart from that, customers can also avail 10 per cent instant discount while making payments through Kotak Bank card, Bank of Baroda card, standard chartered.

The websites also provide deals of the day, where they provide amazing different deals on different products.

2. Ajio - Big Bold Sale

Another website to shop trendy clothing items is Ajio. The website is offering 50 to 90 per cent off on 2500+ brands. Apart from clothing, people can also avail discounts on watches and shoes. If you scroll down below on the website, you will find 'spin the wheel' wherein people can get extra offers for the sale once every day. Another game which the website offers is. 'Play, Scratch & Get Rewarded' where one can play the game once every day to get exciting offers.

3. Paytm Mall - Happy New Year Sale

The homepage of the website says "Coz new year calls for all things new." The website is offering great deals and discounts on the winter furnishing range. People can also avail a 20 per cent cashback on fashion accessories and up to Rs 12,000 cashback on smartphones. Apart from that, the website is also offering free shipping on monthly groceries.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen