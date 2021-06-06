Scroll down to know what features have been added to the new e-filing platform by the Central Board of Direct Taxes.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Income Tax Department is all set to introduce its new e-filing portal on Monday. Projected as a ‘taxpayer-friendly' e-filing portal, the ministry of finance on Saturday introduced various new features of the soon-to-be-launched e-filing portal, ranging from free of cost ITR Preparation to the new call centre for taxpayer assistance.

The new e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in is ‘aimed at providing taxpayer convenience and a modern, seamless experience to the taxpayer,’ the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

Income Tax Returns new e-filing portal: Salient features

The decision to revamp the e-filing mode of tax returns was taken to make the returns convenient and tech-friendly. According to the CBDT statement, the following features have been added to the new e-filing platform:

- The portal has been integrated with the immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to taxpayers.

- All interactions and uploads or pending actions will be displayed on a single dashboard for follow-up action by the taxpayer.

- Free of cost ITR preparation software available with interactive questions to help taxpayers for ITRs 1, 4 (online and offline) and ITR 2 (offline) have been made available.

- Taxpayers will be able to proactively update their profile with details of income including salary, house property, business/profession which will be used in pre-filling their ITR.

- According to the CBDT statement, a new call centre for taxpayer assistance will reportedly give a prompt response to the queries related to paying the taxes. Detailed FAQs, User Manuals, Videos and chatbot/live agent also provided to the taxpayer while filing the returns.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes also clarified that the new tax payment system will be launched on June 18th, 2021 after the advance tax instalment date to avoid any taxpayer inconvenience.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma