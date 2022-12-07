New Feature Coming To UPI For ‘Single-Block-And Multiple-Debits’: RBI

A separate instruction will be issued to NPCI to implement the enhancement.

ON WEDNESDAY, the Reserve Bank of India announced that it has decided to add a new feature in the Universal Payments Interface (UPI) platform to facilitate payments where delivery of goods and services happens later, such as in e-commerce purchases, hotel bookings or investments in securities.

Through the 'single-block-and-multiple debits' feature on the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) platform, users will have more trust while carrying out such transactions.

Simply put, a customer can create a payment mandate against a merchant by blocking funds in their bank account for specific purposes which can be debited, whenever needed.

This will build a higher degree of trust in transactions as merchants will be assured of timely payments, while the funds remain in the customer's account till the actual delivery of goods or services.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that a separate instruction will be issued to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to implement the enhancement.

Meanwhile, Das also announced an expansion in the scope of the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) to include all payments and collections.

Currently, BBPS does not have any facility to process non-recurring payments or collection requirements of individuals even if they are recurring in nature, Das said, adding this results in professional service fee payments, education fees, tax payments and rent collections being outside the ambit of the platform.

The new system will make the BBPS platform accessible to a wider set of individuals and businesses who can benefit from the transparent and uniform payments experience, faster access to funds and improved efficiency, Das said.

Separate guidelines will be issued to NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd (NBBL) regarding the same, he said.

As of September 2022, there were 358 banks available on the platform with a monthly volume of 6.7 billion transactions amounting to Rs 11.16 lakh crore ($140 billion).

For Q3 of the current fiscal year alone, UPI-related transactions amounted to over 19.65 billion transactions in volume with a value of Rs 32.5 lakh crore Worldline India's 'Digital Payments Report'.

(With inputs from PTI)