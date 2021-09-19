New Delhi Railway Station has got a new world-class lounge with recliners, showers, multi-cuisine buffets, and a business centre to offer comfort to travelers. The lounge has been set up on the first floor of Platform No. 1 of NDLS. Check entry price and other details.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has opened a state-of-the-art executive lounge at New Delhi Railway Station on Thursday with recliners, showers, multi-cuisine buffets, and a business centre to offer world-class comfort to travelers.

Highlighting the luxurious provisions of the lounge, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted pictures of the executive space with the hashtag #NayeBharatKaNayaStation.

#NayeBharatKaNayaStation Lounge at New Delhi Railway Station for all passengers. pic.twitter.com/1NWCc8tjS6 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) September 18, 2021

The IRCTC lounge has been set up on the first floor of Platform No. 1 of NDLS. It aims to give an exclusive experience of the train journey.

The lounge is open to all and is equipped with a wide range of services and facilities including train time displays, Wi-Fi, television, beverages, and buffets. It also offers recliners, spacious luggage racks, restrooms with shower and change facilities, shoe shiners, newspapers, and magazines on display, and a fully operational business centre with a computer, printer, Photostat, and fax facility for all passengers.

The lounge has been designed following the looks of airport lounges with all services and facilities required for a comfortable wait. Speaking about the new lounge, IRCTC PRO, Anand Kumar Jha told news agency ANI, "The new state of art executive lounge aims to provide all services and facilities required for comfortable wait for the passengers during pre-departures and post arrivals. The lounge has been designed on the looks of airport lounges with much more space and a serene environment with full security."

How much do passengers need to pay?

To access this newly commissioned executive lounge, passengers would have to pay an entry charge of Rs 150 plus taxes for the first hour and ₹ 99 for each extra hour. The lounge is operational now on a 24x7 basis.

Separate bath facilities for men and women are also available at an additional charge of ₹ 200 plus taxes, with high-quality toiletries including clean towels, soap, shampoo, shower caps and dental kits.

IRCTC is also offering a range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals in the form of Buffets ranging at attractive prices of Rs. 250 to ₹385 per person.

This is the second executive lounge set up by IRCTC at New Delhi Railway Station that is dedicated to providing world-class services to railway passengers. The first executive lounge has already been in operation since 2016 on the ground floor at platform number 16.

