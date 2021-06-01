This has been made possible under the Central Government’s Provident Funds Scheme amended last year which allows withdrawal of Provident Fund (PF) citing COVID-19.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Employee Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has enabled its members to withdraw money from their PF account as a non-refundable amount in just 3 days. This has been made possible under the Central Government’s Provident Funds Scheme amended last year which allows withdrawal of Provident Fund (PF) citing COVID-19. EPFO has provided this facility in the wake of the difficulty faced by people during the COVID pandemic. Here’s how you can apply for PF online:

How to withdraw from your PF account online?

• First login to your EPFO account by using your UAN and password.

• Then go to Online Services and select the option ‘Claim (Form-31, 19 & 10C)’ located in the drop-down menu.

• After this a page will appear on your screen displaying your details including PAN card, Adhaar card, and bank account number. Enter the last four digits of your bank account number and click on verify.

• Then confirm the terms and conditions and click on proceed claim online.

• Next you need to select PF Advance (Form 31). In the form, you are required to state the reason for opting for the advance. Partial withdrawal can be made by citing COVID-19 as a reason.

• Once you have selected the reason, enter the amount required and your complete address. You will then be asked to upload check or account details. Click on submit the application once the details are filled in.

• Next request for an OTP which will come on your mobile number linked to the EPF account. After entering the OTP your application will be submitted.

• Remember your employer has to approve your withdrawal request before the money is transferred to your account.

• In case of emergency, you can opt for the auto claim settlement process under which the money will be transferred within 3 days. You need to have all KYC documents to apply for this.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan