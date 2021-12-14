New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Coming as good news for binge-watchers, Netflix has now cut down its subscription prices in India. Now the users will be able to enjoy the services of Netflix at a lower cost for both desktop and mobile phone versions. The step has been taken to get more subscribers in the country as Netflix is the most expensive yet highly popular streaming service among Indian viewers. The American giant has decided to provide their plans in line with the price range of other streaming services available in the country.

How much will Netflix subscription cost now?

According to the revised prices, Netflix's mobile-only plan which was introduced in India in July 2019 at Rs 199 per month, will now be available for Rs 149 per month.

The entry-level Basic plan has been slashed to Rs 199 per month from Rs 499 per month. It allows subscribers to watch shows and films in standard definition (SD) on a single mobile, tablet, computer or television screen at a time.

The standard plan has been reduced to Rs 499 per month from Rs 649 per month. It offers high-definition (HD) content along with support for two concurrent screens.

Similarly, Netflix's most expensive Premium plan is now priced at Rs 649 per month instead of Rs 799 per month. It offers Ultra high-definition (Ultra HD) content with support for four concurrent screens.

Overall, Netflix has slashed the prices of its plans by around Rs 50 to 300.

Further, Netflix will also roll out a new auto-upgrade feature from December 14. Talking about it, Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India, told Moneycontrol that under the upgrade feature the service will show a popup that allows users to auto-upgrade their plan to the next tier if they are comfortable paying the existing prices.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha