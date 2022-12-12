Net Direct Tax Collection Grows 24 Pc To Rs 8.77 Lakh Crore; Nears 62 Pc Of Budget Estimates

INDIA’S Net Direct Tax collection grew by 24 per cent to Rs 8.77 lakh crore for the April-November period of the current fiscal, according to the Ministry of Finance.

This translates to a realisation of 61.79 per cent of the full-year Budget Estimates (BE) of direct tax collection for 2022-23 (April-March).

"Direct tax collection net of refund stands at Rs 8.77 lakh crore as of November 30, which is 24.26 per cent higher than the net collection for the corresponding period last year," the ministry tweeted.

The collection accounts for 61.79 per cent of Budget Estimates for FY 2022-23.

The Budget estimated direct tax collection at Rs 14.20 lakh crore this fiscal, higher than Rs 14.10 lakh crore collected last fiscal (2021-22). Tax on corporate and individual income makes up for direct taxes.

After impressive growth, the collection from the levy of tax on goods and services sold (GST) has flattened to around Rs 1.45-1.50 lakh crore per month.

The ministry said that 66.92 per cent higher refunds were issued up to November 2022 compared to the corresponding period last year. “Refunds amounting to Rs 2.15 lakh crore have been issued between April 1 to November 30, 2022,” it noted.

The average processing time of income tax returns reduced from 26 days in 2021-22 to 16 days for the ongoing year, while the period of verification of returns has been slashed to 30 days from 120 days, the ministry added. About 96.5 per cent of the returns filed by November 30 have ‘already been e-verified’, the ministry added.

The increase in the collection of direct tax is attributable to both tax compliance – the total number of filings has risen – as well as an upswing in economic activity, which was in the doldrums when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak.

Interestingly, a high inflation rate as well as an upward trend, so far, in consumption patterns may be responsible for the rise in both direct and indirect tax collection.

(With inputs from PTI)