New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Reserve Bank of India's decision to continue with its accommodative stance and keep the benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4 per cent was welcomed by market experts on Thursday, who believe that it is needed for "sustained recovery in economic growth."

Speaking about RBI's move, Anuj Puri, the chairperson of the ANAROCK Group, said it will benefit the home loan borrowers as the "floating retail loan rates will continue at what are the lowest levels in the last two decades."

"While the window of opportunity for homebuyers to avail low-interest rates has been extended for some more time, it is unlikely to prevail for much longer - sooner or later, repo rates will rise. Overall, this courageous and progressive stance by the RBI factors in real-time ground realities and flies in the face of industry expectations that the repo rates would be increased," Puri said.

Ramesh Nair, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asia at Colliers, also agrees with Puri. He said that RBI's move is a breather for the real estate sector and will allow homebuyers to continue to benefit from lower home loan interest rates in the absence of the specific demand-side interventions from the Union Budget 2022.

Meanwhile, Madhavi Arora, the lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services, has said that the gradualist approach toward liquidity and rate normalisation "may be challenged by various global and domestic push-and-pull factors."

"The MPC expectedly kept the key rates unchanged unanimously and reiterated its accommodative stance both on rates and liquidity," she said.

"Nonetheless, a huge bond supply in FY23 (even with upside surprise on tax revenues) will require the RBI’s invisible hand in a more visible fashion, implying return of a pre-committed GSAPs going ahead. An uncomfortable RBI may neutralise that with CRR hikes, albeit it will face some communication challenges."

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday announced that the repo rate and reverese repo rate will stay unchanged at 4 per cent and 3.35 per cent. This is the tenth time in a row that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has maintained the status quo.

Meanwhile, Das also announced that the RBI has retained its growth projection at 9.2 per cent and inflation at 5.3 per cent for the current financial year. Retail inflation rose to a five-month high of 5.59 per cent in December from 4.91 per cent in November, mainly due to an uptick in food prices.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma