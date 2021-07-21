Through a virtual ID a user can undergo verification under the Aadhaar biometric ID programme and on top of that the user is not bound to disclose the 12-digit Aadhaar number.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents for people in India as it is linked to all other testaments. Therefore, it has become really important to carry the Aadhaar card.

However, carrying the hard copy of the document is a risky thing as fear of misplacing it remains constant. However, carrying a virtual Aadhaar card in smartphone is easier and also reduces the risk of misplacing the document.

The Virtual ID of the Aadhaar card is issued by UIDAI that can be generated from its official website. This is a 16 digit number which can be used as an alternative to Aadhaar.

Virtual ID is a 16-digit unique number. The validity of Virtual ID remains till a new one is not created. There is currently no time limit for the validity of the Aadhaar Virtual ID.

Through a virtual ID a user can undergo verification under the Aadhaar biometric ID programme and on top of that the user is not bound to disclose the 12-digit Aadhaar number.

Through these simple steps, you can generate your Aadhaar Virtual ID Online

Step 1: Go to the official website of UIDAI https://www.uidai.gov.in.

Step 2: Once you login into the website, go to Aadhaar service and click on Virtual ID

Step 3: After, a page will open in front of you in which you have to fill in your 16 digit Aadhaar number

Step 4: An OTP will be generated after entering the security code.

Step 5: You will receive this OTP on your registered mobile number

Step 6: Once you receive the OTP, click on the Generate VID option

Step 7: Now you have your Virtual ID Online

