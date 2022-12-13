NCLAT Permits Settlement Between McDonald's And Former Partner Vikram Bakshi

McDonald's India Private Ltd is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the McDonald's Corporation. Representational Image

ON TUESDAY, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) permitted US food major McDonald's and its former estranged Indian partner Vikram Bakshi to withdraw their petitions filed against each other. The legal dispute between the two had been running for several years over Connaught Plaza Restaurants Ltd.

The appellate tribunal also dismissed the intervention application filed earlier by HUDCO (Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd) opposing the deal. HUDCO had opposed the settlement claiming Rs 195 crore dues from Bakshi and his related entities.

CPRL (Connaught Plaza Restaurants Ltd) is now wholly-owned by McDonald's after its estranged partner Vikram Bakshi transferred his share in the joint venture to the US-based firm.

In May 2019, both parties announced an out-of-court settlement; the US fast food chain agreed to buy Bakshi's share in the joint venture that operated outlets of McDonald's in the north and east regions of India.

The details of the settlement pact, including financial terms, were not disclosed. Following the agreement, both Bakshi and McDonald's had approached NCLAT to withdraw cases filed against each other.

Vikram Bakshi’s partnership with McDonald’s dates back to 1995 to own and operate stores in the northern and eastern zones. While the sailing was smooth for the joint venture, things turned sour in 2008.

McDonald’s India Private Limited (MIPL) proposed $5 million to Vikram Bakshi based on the 50 per cent equity shares he had initially invested in 1995. However, Bakshi rejected the proposal. The offered amount increased to $7 million, but the proposal was turned down again.

A six-year legal battle ensued in 2019 with both MIPL and Bakshi filing a slew of cases against each other. In 2019, after McDonald’s bought out Vikram Bakshi, the global fast food giant temporarily shut down over 160 outlets in an attempt to take stock of the situation that had deteriorated since 2008.

