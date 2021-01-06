This National Youth Parliament, scheduled on 7th – 8th Jan 2021, is to endeavour to channelize the energies of Indian Youth to lay their economic agenda and set forth a Budget that propels India into a high growth trajectory.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In 2019, we the people of India, set an ambition of making India a $5 trillion economy for 2024-25. However, Covid-19 brought huge uncertainties leading to severe economic squeeze leading to Atma Nirbhar Bharat packages which have now put India back into a growth trajectory. In that sense, Budget 2021-22 is expected to be a major take-off point for India.

Make India SONE-KI-CHIDIYA again.

Key Dates and Activities

31st Dec 2020 Allocate Ministries to NYP Delegates

1st Jan 2020 Demystifying Government of India Budget, 11am to 12 noon

1st Jan 2020 Basic Research Document Circulation to Ministries, 12:30 pm

4th Jan 2020 Online submission of Departmental Budgets, 5:00 pm

6th Jan 2020 Expert Speech on Different Sectors of Economy (11am to 3pm)

-India’s Defence Challenge by Major General (Retd) G D Bakshi

-Internal Security Challenge by Shri R K Mishra, IPS Retd. DGP, BSF

-Developing Indian Railways for 21st Century by Shri K C Jena, IRTS, Former Chairman of Railway Board

-Agriculture Challenge for India, by Mrs. Smriti Verma, Economist, ICRIER

-Environmental Challenge by Prof. Atul Kumar, TERI

-Developing India’s Education by Mr. Anurag Tripathi, Secretary, CBSE

-Making India Atma Nirbhar by Mr. Ravi Pokharna, CEO, Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini

-Make in India by Mr. Mohan Krishnan, Former Director, IMRB

6th Jan 2020 Release of Economic Survey, 3:00 pm

6th Jan 2020 Halwa Ceremony, 4:00 pm

Budget Day – 7th Jan 2021

INAUGURAL SESSION

7th Jan 2020 Welcome by Shri Rishabh Shukla, Volunteer, NYP, 10:00 am to 10:05 am

7th Jan 2020 Budget Dialogues Inaugural Session, 10:05 am to 10:40 am

Inaugural Speech by Shri Om Birla, Speaker of Lok Sabha (Online Address)

7th Jan 2020 Nomination of Shri Kartikeya Goel as Speaker of NYP for Budget Session of NYP (10:40 am) by Shri Om Birla, Speaker of Lok Sabha

Acceptance of Position by Shri Kartikeya Goel

7th Jan 2020 Nomination of Shri Rohan Mahajan as the Finance Minister of NYP for Budget Session of NYP (10:45 am) by Shri Om Birla, Speaker of Lok Sabha



Acceptance of Position by Shri Rohan Mahajan

7th Jan 2020 Key Note Address 10:45 am to 11:00 am (Online Address)

Shri Kunwar Danish Ali, Member of Parliament of Lok Sabha

Presentation of Budget

7th Jan 2020 Presentation of Budget by Finance Minister of NYP, 11:00 am to 11:30 am

Post-Budget Press Interaction

7th Jan 2020 Presentation of Budget by Finance Minister of NYP, 11:30 am to 12:00 noon

Departmental Budget Discussions

7th Jan 2020

12:15 to 12:30 Agriculture Budget

12:30 to 12:45 Animal Husbandry Budget

12:30 to 12:45 Consumer Affairs & Food Distribution

13:00 to 13:15 Fertilizers and Chemicals

13:15 to 13:30 Food Processing

14:15 to 14:30 Education Budget

14:30 to 14:45 Skill Development & Entrepreneurship

14:45 to 15:00 Labour Budget

15:00 to 15:15 Youth Affairs and Sports

15:15 to 15:30 Science and Technology Budget

15:30 to 15:45 Social Justice

15:45 to 16:00 Tribal Affairs

16:00 to 16:15 Women

16:15 to 16:30 Minority Affairs

16:30 to 16:45 Rural Development

16:45 to 17:00 Health Budget

17:00 to 17:15 Housing Budget

17:15 to 17:30 Environment Budget

19:30 to 20:30 Budget Mushaira and Hasya Kavi Goshthi

8th Jan 2020

09:30 to 09:45 Defence Budget

09:45 to 10:00 Home Budget

10:00 to 10:15 Heavy Industries Budget

10:15 to 10:30 Steel Budget

10:30 to 10:45 Coal & Mining Budget

10:45 to 11:00 MSME Budget

11:00 to 11:15 Electricity and Power Budget

11:15 to 11:30 Jal Shakti Budget

11:30 to 11:45 Communication Budget

11:45 to 12:00 Information Technology and Electronics Budget

12:00 to 12:15 Tourism Budget

12:15 to 12:30 Civil Aviation Budget

12:30 to 12:45 Shipping and Ports Budget

12:45 to 13:00 Roads and Highways Budget

13:00 to 13:15 Railway Budget

13:15 to 13:30 Budget for North East

14:30 to 14:45 Finance Minister to present Finance Bill (Tax Budget)

14:45 to 15:00 Finance Minister to present Appropriation Bill

15:00 to 16:00 Meet the Press

16:00 to 16:30 Valedictory Address by Shri Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Member of Parliament of Rajya Sabha and President, Indian Council for Cultural Relations

Structure of NYP – Budget Session

The brief structure of NYP – Budget Session is as below:

2 to 5 young students from all states & UTs of India will attend the final round

25 students shall be assigned portfolios of Key Ministries for whom they will present Key Goals for 2021-22, estimate of Budget for 2021-22 (estimate of Revised Budget for 2020-21, they will be guided by NYP Mentors)

Budget will be presented for the following ministries:

Home, Defence, Health, MHRD, MSDE,

Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Consumer Affairs and Food Distribution, Food Processing, Chemicals and Fertilizers

Heavy Industry, MSME, Coal, Steel, Commerce and Trade,

Railways, Roads and Highways, Shipping, Civil Aviation, Housing, Power, Communications, MEITY, Jal Shakti, Tourism

Labour, Rural Development, Social Justice, Women, Tribal Affairs, North East, Youth Affairs and Sports, Minority Affairs,

Environment

The proposals (budget and programmes) of each ministry shall be circulated in advance to all our youth parliamentarians, which shall be debated at the Youth Parliament.

Each Ministry shall get 6 minutes of speaking time to explain its rationale.

2 - 3 question per ministry shall be taken, for which the responsible minister shall explain their rationale.

Subsequently, each ministry shall by the end of the day, share the updated proposal to the designated finance minister.

One student will play the role of Finance Minister, who will present the final budget in the final session of YP, after having listened to all the demands of all ministries.

FM shall be assisted by a team of 2 secretaries for number crunching and speech preparation

The Objectives of NYP are:

To sensitize, involve and engage the youth in politics.

To understand the nature of politics amongst the youth.

To build and shape the political views and ideas of the younger generation.

To engage youth from all over the country to bring in their contribution towards politics.

To make them aware of the political events in India.

How to Participate

Any youth in the age-group 16 to 25 can participate in NYP Budget Session

To participate, you need to send “One Big Idea” that can make India great at our portal – www.NationalYouthParliament.org

Your write-up shall be of 100-150 words.

The competition format does not guarantee any protection of Intellectual Property rights. All Individuals must take full cognizance and understanding of this fact.

Any correspondence from the Organizers to participants will be directed by email or letter at the email address and/or postal address provided by the applicant.

Top 2 to 5 entries from each state and UT shall be selected by our experts

The selection shall be notified by email by 31st Dec 2020

The selected students shall be mentored by our expert panel to prepare the budget for their allocated ministry. One person from each Ministry shall be nominated as Minister by our expert panel. This selection shall depend on the depth of research and understanding for that ministry, written and spoken communication and leadership potential.

The Ministers of each Ministry shall present the Budget for their Ministry at Youth Parliament on 7th and 8th Jan 2021.

Awards will be presented for the following categories:

Best Youth Parliamentarian

Best Budget Presentation

Best Budget Question

Award for All Ministers

