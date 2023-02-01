National Data Governance Policy, Centres Of Excellence For AI: Budget 2023 Announces Push For Digital Infrastructure

Sitharaman highlighted technological advances in the digital ecosystem and tech infrastructure, as well as 5G and AI. (Image Credit: ANI.)

THE UNION Budget 2023 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman included various initiatives such as new centres of excellence for artificial intelligence, National Data Governance Policy, and Entity DigiLocker, to promote India's technology agenda and improve digital infrastructure.

While presenting the Union Budget for 2023–2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserted that India's rising international significance was due to several achievements, including its extraordinary and best digital public infrastructure, which comprises Aadhaar, Co-Win, and UPI.

In her Budget speech, Sitharaman highlighted technological advances in the digital ecosystem and tech infrastructure, as well as 5G and Artificial Intelligence (AI) initiatives.

The Budget also proposed to increase the domestic value addition in the production of mobile phones by reducing import taxes on particular elements and inputs such as camera lenses.

"Our vision for the Amrit Kaal includes a technology-driven and knowledge-based economy with strong public finances, and a robust financial sector," Sitharaman was quoted as saying by PTI.

Sitharaman stated that a National Data Governance Policy will be published, adding that this will provide access to anonymised data. This will unleash innovation and research by start-ups and academia.

She also said that three centres of excellence will be established in renowned educational institutions to fulfil the objective of ‘Make AI in India and Make AI work for India.’

"Leading industry players will partner in conducting interdisciplinary research, and develop cutting-edge applications and scalable problem solutions in the areas of agriculture, health, and sustainable cities. This will galvanise an effective AI ecosystem and nurture quality human resources in the field," the finance minister was quoted as saying by PTI.

She also said that digital infrastructure for agriculture will be developed as a free, open-source, and interoperable public good.

"This will enable inclusive, farmer-centric solutions through relevant information services for crop planning and health, improved access to farm inputs, credit, and insurance, help for crop estimation, market intelligence, and support for the growth of agri-tech industry and start-ups," Sitharaman further stated.

