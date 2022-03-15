New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Some 400 km east of Chennai, in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal district, there lies a village called Mohanur on the banks of river Cauvery. That’s where one of present-day India’s most significant business executives, N. Chandrasekaran was born. Chandrasekaran would reportedly walk 3km to his Tamil Medium government school in his village.

“He will invest commitment and time to achieve anything he sets out to do,” his eldest brother N Srinivasan was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

It is this attribute of standing by the commitments that made N. Chandrasekaran the first-ever non-Parsi executive to head Tata Sons in 2017.

On Monday, Tata Sons announced Chandrasekaran to be the chairperson of Air India, the formerly state-owned airline that Tata Sons own at present.

The development came as Turkish businessperson Ilker Ayci refused to get on board as Air India chairperson, citing that his appointment was being ‘painted in undesirable colours’ by Indian media. However, reports had emerged pointing out that Ayci reportedly couldn’t pass Home Ministry's security checks and balances necessary to be passed by a foreign businessperson taking over top hierarchical position in an Indian business entity.

N. Chandrasekaran: ‘A nice man to know’

Chandra, as N. Chandrasekaran is called at his native place as well as in the corporate world, had his father, S. Natarajan, working as a lawyer in the Madras High Court and his mother, Meenakshi, a homemaker.

Natarajan and family returned to Mohanur after the sudden death of his father to look after the family’s farmland.

A profile in The Week magazine identifies Chandrasekaran as a man with an ‘extraordinary capability to remember people’, which helps him give a personal touch in his meetings as a corporate leader. He has never attended a management school, but he learns lessons from life to manage people and business, it adds.

Chandrasekaran studied in the English medium in higher secondary and graduated from Coimbatore Institute of Technology in applied sciences. After that he went back home with the intention of taking up farming. He tried it for six months, and, in between, thought of taking up chartered accountancy. But, M. Gurusamy, principal of Coimbatore Institute of Technology, advised him to do master’s in computer application. “I told him to take up computer applications when he was seriously considering taking up agriculture as his profession. He excelled in all the subjects in MCA,” Gurusamy was quoted as saying in The Week.

Ever since, there has been no looking back for Natarajan Chandrasekaran. At his first employer, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), became the largest private sector employer in India during his reign. He was also the chairman of Tata Motors and Tata Global Beverages (TGB). As Chandrasekaran takes over the loss-making former state carrier, all eyes are focused on his acumen to make a turnaround for Maharaja.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma