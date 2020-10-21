Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale: Heads up, fashion enthusiasts! Myntra has brought exciting offers and great deals during this festive season. Avail coupon codes and score up to 80 per cent discount.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: This festive season, e-commerce sites have brought great deals and offers for their customers. If you too are shopping enthusiasts and looking forward to shop classic and branded clothes for your family, try these exciting offers on Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale. They will be concluded on October 22, so hurry up and add your favourite dresses to your wish list. Read on to know more about offers, discounts and vouchers for Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale.

1. Cottinfab's Women Black Playsuit, which costs Rs 1,499, is now available at Rs 674. The Cash On Delivery is available on this product at specific pin codes. Myntra is offering Free Delivery on orders above Rs. 799. Also, easy 30 days returns and exchanges service available.

2. Jack & Jones' Men Black and Maroon Slim Fit Printed Casual Shirt, which is costs Rs 2,799, is now available at Rs 979. Along with this print, 'Jack and Jones' is offering multiple prints and designs. Pay on delivery is available on this product and there is no delivery charge on it. Customers can also avail of additional discounts by using coupon code-MYNTRA500.

3. Wish Karo is offering great deals at Myntra Biggest Festive Sale. Girls Pink & Cream-Coloured Floral Printed Fit and Flare Dress for baby girls is now available at Rs 645. The actual cost of this floral dress is Rs 1,899.

4. Jeetethnics Boys Black Solid 5 Piece Tuxedo Suit for kids is now available at Rs 2,279. Black solid regular-fit tuxedo blazer, has a shawl collar, single-breasted with double button closures, long sleeves, a chest pocket, two flap pockets. Also, this exuberant product is available at Rs 107 per month EMI.

5. United Colors of Benetton has brought Men Maroon Self-Striped Henley Neck T-shirt at a huge discount. After a 60 per cent discount, it is available at Rs 799. Customers can also avail of additional discounts by using coupon Coupon code: MYNTRA500

Posted By: Srishti Goel