New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), a subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, on Saturday announced it is acquiring the retail, wholesale business and logistics businesses of Kishore Biyani's Future Group in a blockbuster deal of Rs 24,713 crore.

“Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd will acquire the retail and wholesale business and the logistics and warehousing business from the Future Group as going concerns on a slump sale basis for lumpsum aggregate consideration of INR 24,713 crore,” the company said in a statement.

With its latest acquisition, Reliance Retail will now have access to around 1,800 stores across Future Group's Big Bazaar, FBB, Easyday, Central, Foodhall formats, which are spread in over 420 cities in India.

As part of the deal, the retail and wholesale business of Future Group will be transferred to Reliance Retail and Fashion Lifestyle Limited (RRFLL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RRVL. The logistics and warehousing of Kishore Biyani-led firm will be transferred to RRVL. Besides, RRFLL has also proposed to invest Rs 1,200 crore in equity shares of FEL to acquire 6.09 per cent of post-merger equity.

The company in its press release said, the acquisition of the retail, wholesale and supply chain business of the Future Group will complement and make a strong strategic fit into Reliance’s retail business. The company believes that this acquisition will help Reliance retail to accelerate providing support to millions of small merchants in increasing their competitiveness and enhance their income during these challenging times.

The Reliance-Future deal is set to intensify war in India''s retail sector. Amazon has already pledged to invest USD 5.5 billion in the country, while Walmart bought local e-commerce giant Flipkart in 2018 for USD 16 billion. RRFLL and RRVL will take over certain borrowings and current liabilities related to the business and discharge the balance consideration by way of cash.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha