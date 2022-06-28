Mukesh Ambani Resigns As Director Of Reliance Jio, Son Akash Appointed Chairman

Indian Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday resigned as the Director of the Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd, the digital arm of Reliance Industries and handed over the reins of the company to elder son Akash, a step seen as succession planning by the 65-year-old billionaire.





The company, in a statement, said that Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani, the non-executive director of the company, has been appointed chairman of the board.

In a stock exchange filing, Reliance Jio Infocomm said the company's board at a meeting on June 27, "approved the appointment of Akash M Ambani, non-executive director, as chairman of the board of directors of the company." This comes after his father resigned with effect from the close of working hours on June 27, it said.

Among other appointments, Pankaj Mohan Pawar was appointed Managing Director of the company for five years beginning June 27. Raminder Singh Gujral and KV Chowdary were appointed independent directors, it added.

Last year, Ambani said that his kids were taking more responsibilities as part of the leadership shift. He said he could see in his children the same spark and potential of his father Dhirubhai Ambani -- Reliance's founder -- for contributing to India's growth.