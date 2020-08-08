Riding on a series of investments in his digital venture Jio Platforms, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani has now become the world's fourth-richest person, overtaking Europe's wealthiest man and Louis Vuitton founder Bernard Arnault.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Riding on a series of investments in his digital venture Jio Platforms, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani has now become the world's fourth-richest person, overtaking Europe's wealthiest man and Louis Vuitton founder Bernard Arnault. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Ambani's net worth has surged to USD 80.6 billion, of which, USD 22 billion were massed in 2020.





