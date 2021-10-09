New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani, who is India's richest person since 2008, has now joined Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in the world's most exclusive wealth club with a fortune of USD 100 billion. As per Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Ambani is now worth USD 100.60 billion after his wealth increased by USD 23.8 billion in 2021.

The 64-year-old, who inherited his late father's empire in 2005, had recently outlined plans to pivot into renewable energy with a USD 10 billion investment by his Reliance Industries. In June this year, Ambani had introduced his mega plan green energy sector. He had said that Reliance Industries will by 2030 create or enable capacity to generate at least 100 gigawatts of electricity from renewable sources, which can be converted into carbon-free green hydrogen.

His plans fall in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a global manufacturing hub for cleaner energy amid challenges posed by global warming and climate change.

"Mukesh Ambani is at the forefront of creating new businesses with new emerging technologies. Creating businesses of scale at speed brings execution challenges, but he has demonstrated his capabilities," Bloomberg quoted Chakri Lokapriya, chief investment officer at TCG Asset Management Co, as saying.

Following is the complete list of businessmen who are in the exclusive wealth club with a fortune of USD 100 billion:

1. Elon Musk: USD 222.1 billion

2. Jeff Bezos: USD 190.8 billion

3. Bernard Arnault: USD 155.6 billion

4. Bill Gates: USD 127.9 billion

5. Larry Page: USD 124.5 billion

6. Mark Zukerberg: USD 123 billion

7. Sergey Brin: USD 120.1 billion

8. Larry Ellison: USD 108.3 billion

9. Steve Ballmar: USD 105.7 billion

10. Warren Buffett: 103.4 billion

11. Mukesh Ambani: USD 100.6 billion

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma