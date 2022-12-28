Mukesh Ambani Completes 20 Years As Reliance Chairman and MD

(File pic) Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani completes two decades at the helm of Reliance Industries in 2022, on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

MUKESH AMBANI has completed 20 years as Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited. During his leadership, the company saw a 17-fold jump in revenues, a 20-times surge in profit and has become a global conglomerate.

His career started in 1981 when he dropped out of Stanford to join the family business, where he worked to diversify the company, foraying into communications, infrastructure, petrochemicals, petroleum refining, polyester fibres, and oil and gas production.

In the 20 years that Ambani has been at the helm of RIL, the company has re-entered the telecom business, diversified in retail and new energy, and raised a record Rs 2.5 lakh crore selling minority interests during the Covid lockdown.

Ambani is not merely the hero of Reliance's transformation; under his leadership, Rs 17.4 lakh crore rupees was earned by investors at the rate of Rs 87,000 crore per annum.

Milestones in retail and telecom

Reliance Jio is one of the largest telecom operators in the world and is credited with ushering in a new era for data in India. A large part of this was the introduction of affordable data rates that Jio enforced, making the country one of the largest consumers of mobile data in a span of just a few years.

In the retail sector, Reliance is blazing new trends, rivalling such companies as Amazon and Walmart. Its subsidiary, Reliance Retail Ventures is the market leader by revenue.

Charity

In 2010, Reliance Foundation came up to spearhead the company's philanthropic initiatives under the leadership of Ambani’s wife Nita. It works in rural empowerment, nutrition security, ecological conservation, education, and sports and is India's biggest corporate social responsibility initiative by reach and spending.

Future plans

Reliance is working fast on new energy sources like solar energy and green hydrogen. In Jamnagar, home to Reliance’s famous refinery, the company is setting up the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex in a space of over 5,000 acres.