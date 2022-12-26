Mother Dairy To Increase Milk Prices By Rs 2 Per Litre In NCR From Tuesday

MOTHER DAIRY has announced that it will increase milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR market with effect from Tuesday, citing a rise in input costs. The revised price of Mother Dairy full-cream milk is Rs 66 per litre, while the rate for toned milk has been revised to Rs 53 per litre from Rs 51 per litre. Double-toned milk rate has been increased to Rs 47 per litre from Rs 45 per litre.

This is the fifth round of hikes in milk prices this year by Mother Dairy, one of the leading milk suppliers in Delhi-NCR with volumes of more than 30 lakh litres per day.

For the moment, Mother Dairy has decided not to raise the prices of cow milk and token (bulk-vended) milk variants.

"It is an unprecedented year for the dairy industry. We have been witnessing a significant increase in demand of milk and milk products from both consumers and institutions, even after festivals. On the other hand, procurement of raw milk has also not picked up after Diwali as was anticipated," the company said.

The procurement prices of raw milk have gone up by about 24 per cent over the last year due to higher input costs and heatwave conditions, it pointed out.

"This stress on the raw milk prices is being felt across the industry, putting pressure on the consumer prices. In our commitment to continue paying remunerative prices to farmers to ease the impact, we are severely constrained to revise consumer prices of select variants of milk in Delhi NCR effective from December 27, 2022," Mother Dairy said.

As a responsible organisation, the company said it has always endeavoured to strike a right balance between farmers and consumers. "...therefore, we have been passing the increased input cost to our consumers partially on select variants and in a phased manner.”

Mother Dairy passes on about 75-80 per cent of prices paid by consumers to the milk producers.

The hike in milk prices will hit household budgets. The company has taken several rounds of price increases in the current calendar year. The last hike was on November 21, when it increased prices of full-cream milk by Re 1 per litre and token milk by Rs 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR market.

Earlier, Mother Dairy had in October increased prices of full-cream milk and cow milk by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR and some other markets in North India while rates were raised by Rs 2 per litre for all variants in March and August as well.

(With inputs from PTI)