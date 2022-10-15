Mother Dairy Milk Rates Hiked By Rs 2 After Amul; Check New Rates Here

SOON after Amul hiked the prices of the company's full cream milk, Mother Dairy too increased the costs of full cream milk and cow milk by Rs 2 per litre across the Delhi-NCR citing rising input prices, officials informed news agency ANI on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, a spokesperson for Mother Dairy said that the decision was taken because of the constant surge in the price of raw materials over the past two months.

"The dairy industry has been experiencing a consistent surge in raw milk prices, which has increased by about Rs. 3/kg in the last two months alone, owing to multifold increase in varied input costs. Increased fodder prices and low rainfall in some northern states have aggravated the situation," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further informed that the new prices will be effective from October 16.

We are therefore compelled to revise prices to support farmers and ensure the availability of quality milk for consumers. In our endeavour to limit this impact on consumers, we are only revising the prices of Full Cream and Cow Milk variants by Rs. 2/litre. The revision in these two variants is effective from October 16, 2022.

This comes after Amul cooperative hiked the prices of full cream milk and buffalo milk across all the states except Gujarat by Rs 2 per litre.

The officials of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) announced about the hike.

RS Sodhi, the Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells milk and milk products under the brand name 'Amul' informed about the new rate card.

With the hike, the price of full cream milk has increased from Rs 61 per litre to Rs 63 per litre.

Earlier in August, both Amul and Mother Dairy had announced a hike of Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR with effect from August 17 due to a rise in its procurement and other input costs.

(With inputs from the agency)