New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Mother Dairy has increased the price of milk by Rs 2 in Delhi NCR. The prices will come into effect from tomorrow, March 6, 2022. This has been done in view of the rising farmer prices, fuel costs, and costs of packaging materials.

"In view of the rising farmer prices, fuel costs, and costs of packaging materials Mother Dairy is compelled to raise its liquid milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi NCR with effect from March 6, 2022," the Dairy selling company said in a statement on Saturday.

The company has been experiencing a surge in various input costs which have increased multifold. The farm prices have alone firmed up by 8-9 per cent since July 2021. Along with this, Mother Dairy said, the operational cost of packaging, logistics, etc has also increased. It also mentioned, that despite paying higher prices towards milk procurement, Mother Dairy kept the prices for customers intact.

Check new prices for all milk variants here:

Mother Dairy says that the surge in farm prices is only being partially passed on to the customers with an effective revision of only 4 per cent. It said this is lower than the increase in farm prices witnessed in overall food inflation.

Earlier, Cooperative GCMMF's Amul hiked the price of milk by Rs 2 per litre in India on Monday. The new milk prices came into effect from March 1, 2022, Tuesday. This was done after a gap of almost one year has. Earlier, GCMMF had hiked milk prices in July 2021 by Rs 2 per litre.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha