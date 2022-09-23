Moonlighting: Why It Has Become A Bone Of Contention Between IT Firms And Their Employees?

AMIDST the growing demand of work from home, moonlighting has quickly emerged as a tough challenge for the IT industry and has also gained traction as a topic of discussion in India. An employee was caught working for seven companies at once during the pandemic. Since then, the companies have been divided regarding the issue.

What is Moonlighting?

Moonlighting means taking up a second job or multiple assignments apart from one full-time job. "Moonlighting" is the practise of working for another organisation secretly while committing oneself to one's primary workplace without the knowledge of the employer.

IT firms are somewhat divided on this still emerging issue of "moonlighting," as many companies are opposed to it, claiming that doing multiple jobs can impact the productivity of the employee.

The Divided Perspective of Industry Leaders on Moonlighting:

Chief Operating officer(CFO) of Tata Consulatncy Services' NG Subramaniam has termed it an ethical issue, while Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani said that he could be open to the practise if it helps employees make extra money.

Infosys, one of the top firms, has warned its employees to take up the second job without the company's information to the company.In one of the emails from HR to employees, the company highlights that all its employees must read their employment contract before taking up an alternative job.

According to Infosys' internal communication titled "no double lives," "dual employment is not permitted as per...Employee Handbook and Code of Conduct."

Sandip Patel, managing director for IBM India, also condemned moonlighting. He also said that with regard to the agreement signed by the employer, it is not ethically right to do that(moonlighting).

Wipro chairman Rishad Premji has also termed moonlighting a "complete violation of integrity in its deepest form". Earlier, Wipro fired 300 employees for working secretly for other companies.

"There is a lot of chatter about people moonlighting in the tech industry. This is cheating-plain and simple. "