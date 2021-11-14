New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: MobiKwik has launched MobiKwik RuPay Card in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Axis Bank. With the new MobiKwik RuPay cards customers can get up to Rs 2 lakh of their MobiKwik wallet balance mirrored on the MobiKwik RuPay Prepaid Card.

The card will be offered free of charge to the customer and will support digital payments keeping the surge in demand for online payments.

The mobile wallet company said that MobiKwik RuPay Prepaid Card can be used with more than 41 million merchants across 190 countries around the world.

Upasana Taku, MobiKwik’s co-founder, and COO said that "the MobiKwik RuPay Prepaid Card strongly reaffirms our commitment for financial inclusion in India. We are diligently working towards bringing innovative products which will deliver pay later experience to our customers."

MobiKwik RuPay card users will automatically qualify for MobiKwik Zip, which provides up to ₹30,000 credit in their wallet. They can also save extra on each card purchase by benefiting from both RuPay card offers and MobiKwik SuperCash.

MobiKwik RuPay Card: Key features

-There will be no activation fees

- the company will provide up to 50 percent discount on Home Centre and up to 30% discount on Uber bookings when signing up.

-Personal Accident Insurance (Accidental death or Permanent Total Disability) of up to Rs. 2 lakhs.

-MobiKwik SuperCash on card purchases

Posted By: Ashita Singh