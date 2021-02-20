The penalty along with the due tax needs to be paid before you submit your belated ITR. Even if you don't have any tax due on you, you have to pay the penalty along with a bilateral return.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The deadline to file your Income Tax Returns got over last month on January 10 and the Centre has already declined to entertain any request to further extend the ITR filing deadline. However, you can still file your ITR by paying a late fee. The ITR filed after the deadline got over is called belated return in which you have to pay a late filing penalty along with your returns.

The late fee depends on the month you are filing your ITR after July 31 (usually the last date of filing ITR). If you are filing your ITR between July 31 and December 31, you have to pay Rs 5,000 as a late filing penalty, while if you are filing your returns between December 31 and March 31, Rs 10,000 penalty will be levied on your returns. The penalty along with the due tax needs to be paid before you submit your belated ITR. Even if you don't have any tax due on you, you have to pay the penalty along with a belated return.

So as the Financial New Year is approaching, here's how to file your belated returns.

The taxpayer can file ITR 1 and ITR 4 online.

Step 1: Log in to the official Income Tax e-Filing portal at incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Step 2: Enter your user ID (PAN), password and captcha code, given there, to log in to the e-Filing portal.

Step 3: Click login.

Step 4: Click the 'e-File' menu and then click on the link 'income tax return'.

Follow the below-mentioned steps to file your ITR:

-PAN will be auto-populated

-Choose assessment Year

-Choose ITR form number

-Choose filing type as original/revised return

-Choose submission mode as prepare and submit online.

Step 6: Click continue

Step 7: Fill in all the applicable and mandatory fields of the online ITR form.

Step 8: Select the suitable verification option in the 'taxes paid and verification' tab. 1] I would like to e-Verify, 2] I would like to e-Verify later within 120 days from the date of filing, 3] I don't want to e-Verify and would like to send signed ITR-V through normal or speed post

Step 9: Click the preview and submit button, to check all the data entered in the ITR.

Step 10: Submit the ITR.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan