New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Aadhaar card is one of the most important document an Indian citizen should possess. The document not only acts as identity proof but also helps in various private and government sector works. With that in mind, losing an Aadhaar card could mean facing various difficulties.

The document consists of biometric credentials including fingerprints and iris of the person. It also has other details like name, date of birth, gender, and address. If your Aadhaar card is misplaced, and the document ends up in the wrong hands, then it could create countless problems for you and could also be used against you. To tackle such issues, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has come up with an option to retrieve your 12 digit Aadhar card number, if you are unable to remember it. The whole procedure will hardly take minutes to get completed. All you need is a registered mobile number linked with your Aadhar card.

Here's how you can find your Aadhaar number online if you have lost your card:

Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website -- -- uidai.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page of the website you will find the 'Aadhaar Services' -- click on it

Step 3: Now, you will see that tab named ‘Recover Lost or Forgotten EID/UID’ -- click on it

Step 4: After clicking on ‘Recover Lost or Forgotten EID/UID’, a new page will be opened where you have to click on the ‘Aadhaar No (UID)’ bullet under the ‘Select Option’ section

Step 5: After you click on it, you have to enter your personal information such as full name, mobile number, and email address to continue

Step 6: Now, verify the captcha on the page

Step 7: Now, click on send OTP, you will receive a 6-digit one time password -- enter that

With this, you will easily be able to retrieve your Aadhaar number on your email id and/or mobile number.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen